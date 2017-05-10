ITV Plc Confirms Andy Haste Will Step Down As Chairman

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - ITV plc (ITV.L) confirmed Tuesday that Andy Haste will step down as Chairman and a member of the Remuneration Committee following the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting, to be held on 10 May 2017. Mary Harris will succeed him as Chair of the Committee.



The company noted that Anna Manz and Roger Faxon will become members of the Remuneration Committee with effect from the 1 May 2017.

