Court: Skim Milk Is Not 'Imitation Milk'

10:44a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Federal appeal court has ruled that Skim milk can not be termed as "imitation milk product." The verdict is against Florida's state law that defines food items of nutritionally inferior to the original product as "imitation product."



Florida has been considering skim milk as inferior as it lacks vitamins A and nutrients compared to whole milk. The state law demands re-introduction of lost vitamins to skim milk or else it will be termed as imitation product.

Calhoun County based Ocheesee Creamery LLC that sells natural skim milk sued Florida for mislabeling the all natural pure skim milk as imitation milk. The dairy argued that it wants to sell only all-natural, additive free products and the labeling convey to the consumer that skim milk didn't come out of a cow. Last year, the State got a favorable judgement, however the dairy filed an appeal in the Federal court.

Vacating the judgement and remand to the district court, the Federal appeal court noted that the State was unable to show that forbidding the creamery from using the term skim milk was reasonable. Further, it noted that the State's mandate was clearly more extensive than necessary to serve its interest in preventing deception and ensuring adequate nutritional standards.

