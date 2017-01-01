Campbell Soup Posting Notable Loss After Downgrade By Bernstein

CAMDEN (dpa-AFX) - Campbell Soup (CPB) is posting a notable loss in afternoon trading on Tuesday, with the soup maker falling by 3.2 percent. With the drop, Campbell has fallen to its lowest intraday level in well over three months.



The loss by Campbell comes after Bernstein downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Underperform from Market Perform due to weaker industry trends.

