European Markets Finished Lower After Wall Street Reversal

12:16p.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The majority of the European markets were in positive territory early Tuesday, but pared their gains in late trade and most markets ended the session in the red. The late sell-off was triggered by the early pullback on Wall Street, where early gains were quickly erased.

The FTSE of the U.K. was under pressure after a strong increased in British inflation sparked an increase in the value of the pound sterling.

Investors breathed a sigh of relief after centrist frontrunner Emmanuel Macron was the perceived victor over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in France's Presidential debate Monday evening.

A meeting of the European leaders will be held on April 29 to adopt the Brexit guidelines for the 27 member states, European Council President Donald Tusk said Tuesday.

The UK government announced on Monday that Prime Minister Theresa May is set to invoke the Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty on March 29, thus formally beginning the process of exiting the European Union and paving the way for talks on trade and future relations, which should conclude in two years.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.57 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.93 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.44 percent.



The DAX of Germany dropped 0.75 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.19 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.69 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.92 percent.

In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank sank 6.63 percent, a day after unveiling plans to boost capital.

BMW gained 0.73 percent after saying it is targeting record sales, revenue and earnings this year.

SGL Carbon advanced 3.83 percent after the carbon products maker narrowed its fiscal 2016 net loss to 34 million euros from 67.5 million euros last year.

Partners Group jumped 1.98 percent after the asset management firm reported strong 2016 financial results and proposed an increased dividend.

In Paris, Societe Generale increased 1.64 percent and BNP Paribas added 1.02 percent. Credit Agricole also finished higher by 0.29 percent.

Total climbed 0.59 percent and Technip rose 0.40 percent.

In London, Barclays advanced 0.74 percent.

Gold prices climbed as the U.S. dollar weakened. Fresnillo increased 1.64 percent and Randgold Resources added 0.56 percent.

Akzo Nobel climbed 2 percent in Amsterdam on a Bloomberg report that PPG Industries Inc. is preparing another bid for the Dutch paints and chemicals company.

Fingerprint Cards plunged 31.75 percent in Stockholm after the company scrapped its dividend and warned its revenue will likely fall over 50 percent in the first quarter.

UK inflation exceeded the Bank of England's 2 percent target in February for the first time since 2013, on weak pound and rising oil prices.

Inflation accelerated more-than-expected to 2.3 percent in February from 1.8 percent in January, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. This was the biggest rise in prices since September 2013 and above the expected rate of 2.1 percent.

UK public sector borrowing excluding banks in February declined to its lowest level for the month since 2007 and came in below economists' expectations, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.

Net borrowing excluding public sector banks dropped by GBP 2.8 billion year-on-year to GBP 1.8 billion, which was lowest for February since 2007. Economists had forecast GBP 3.2 billion borrowing.

British manufacturers said their export order books rose to the highest level since late 2013 and expectations for growth reached a more than two-decade high, the Industrial Trends survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Tuesday.

The export order books balance rose to 10 percent, the highest since December 2013 and the total order books balance came in at 8 percent, above the expected level of 5 percent.

