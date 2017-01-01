Amazon's Alexa Adds Prime Now Two-Hour Delivery

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon has updated its Alexa artificial intelligence enabling Prime Now customer to get two-hour delivery using Alexa.



Prime Now stores tens of thousands of essential items and Alexa can take multiple orders at once, make recommendations and automatically ship out those items during the next available 2-hour delivery window.

Customers can place orders using Alexa by just saying "Alexa, order [product] from Prime Now." Customers in select cities are also now able to order wine, beer and spirits, providing they're 21 or over; according to Amazon, an ID will be required upon delivery.

"We're excited to offer the full Prime Now catalogue with Alexa, including tens of thousands of items, which allows you to refill everyday essentials you've just run out of like diapers or dish soap, or cater to unexpected guests with merlot and ice cream, all without ever leaving your house or even getting up from the couch," said Assaf Ronen, Vice President of Voice Shopping.

