1:19p.m.

Berlin, 21 March 2017. Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG (ISIN DE0005659700), a specialist for isotope-based applications in medicine, science and industry achieved sales of 138 million EUR in the fiscal year 2016. As the Supervisory Board stated at its balance sheet meeting, the net profit was 9.5 million EUR or 1.81 EUR per share. The expectations for the fiscal year 2016 were met.

At the General Shareholders' Meeting to be held on 31 May 2017, the Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will propose a dividend of 0.60 EUR per share entitled to a dividend (previous year: 0.60 EUR per share). Celebrating 25 years of Eckert & Ziegler, the Board of Directors exceptionally recommends an additional dividend of 0.06 EUR per share, so that the total dividend recommendation adds up to 0.66 EUR per share.

The complete figures will be published on 23 March 2017.

For enquiries please contact: Eckert & Ziegler AG, Karolin Riehle, Investor Relations Robert-Rössle-Str. 10, 13125 Berlin, Germany Tel.: +49 (0) 30 / 94 10 84-138, karolin.riehle@ezag.de, www.ezag.com

