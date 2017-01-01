Dollar Falling As Investors Focus On Fed Comments

1:37p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is losing ground against all of its major rivals Tuesday afternoon. Another light day on the U.S. economic front has investors focused on comments from various Fed officials.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Charles Evans reinforced hopes for a less aggressive pace of interest rate hike, echoing dovish outlook by the Fed last week.

In a speech on Monday, Evans backed call for raising interest rates twice more this year, although the pace of hikes could be more or less aggressive depending on inflation and fiscal measures from the Trump Administration.

"If the growth outlook solidifies and I have more confidence that inflation is going up, three for the entire year is entirely reasonable," Evans told to Fox Business Network.



Advertisement

On the contrary, in an interview on CNBC's "Squawk Box," Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he voted against the rate hike because inflation is still below the central bank's 2 percent target.

Investors focus on speeches by Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren later in the day and the Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Thursday for more clues about monetary policy.

Investors breathed a sigh of relief after centrist frontrunner Emmanuel Macron was the perceived victor over far-right leader Marine Le Pen in France's Presidential debate Monday evening.

The dollar dropped to over a month and a half low of $1.0818 against the Euro Tuesday, but has since bounced back to around $1.08.

The buck has tumbled to a 3-week low of $1.2490 against the pound sterling this afternoon, from an early high of $1.2338.

UK inflation exceeded the Bank of England's 2 percent target in February for the first time since 2013, on weak pound and rising oil prices.

Inflation accelerated more-than-expected to 2.3 percent in February from 1.8 percent in January, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday. This was the biggest rise in prices since September 2013 and above the expected rate of 2.1 percent.

UK public sector borrowing excluding banks in February declined to its lowest level for the month since 2007 and came in below economists' expectations, figures from the Office for National Statistics showed Tuesday.

Net borrowing excluding public sector banks dropped by GBP 2.8 billion year-on-year to GBP 1.8 billion, which was lowest for February since 2007. Economists had forecast GBP 3.2 billion borrowing.

British manufacturers said their export order books rose to the highest level since late 2013 and expectations for growth reached a more than two-decade high, the Industrial Trends survey from the Confederation of British Industry showed Tuesday.

The export order books balance rose to 10 percent, the highest since December 2013 and the total order books balance came in at 8 percent, above the expected level of 5 percent.

The greenback has fallen to a 3-week low of Y111.865 against the Japanese Yen this afternoon, from a high of Y112.866 this morning.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



