Constellation Brands Moves Higher After J.P. Morgan Initiates At Overweight
1:52p.m.
WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) have moved to the upside during trading on Tuesday, with the wine, beer, and spirits maker currently up by 1.4 percent. Earlier in the session, Constellation reached a four-month intraday high.
Advertisement
The gain by Constellation comes after J.P. Morgan Securities initiated coverage of the company's stock with an Overweight rating.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX