Supreme Court Nominee Gorsuch Faces Grilling By Senators

1:55p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal appeals court judge Neil Gorsuch faced intense grilling from lawmakers on Tuesday in the second day of hearings on his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee repeatedly sought to get Gorsuch to take positions on issues such as workers rights and gun control, but the judge refused to take the bait.

Gorsuch argued that answering questions about cases that could come before the court would signal to future litigants that he can't be a fair judge.

Asked specifically about the Roe v. Wade decision in favor of abortion rights, Gorsuch noted that the precedent has been reaffirmed many times but did not offer his opinion on the ruling.



The judge, who currently serves on the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals, bristled when asked what he would do if President Donald Trump asked for a commitment to overturn the decision.

"Senator, I would have walked out the door," Gorsuch said. "That's not what judges do. They don't do it at that end of Pennsylvania Avenue and they shouldn't do it at this end either."

Gorsuch sought to display his independence from the president, which has been a key concern among Democrats.

"I have no difficulty ruling against or for any party other than based on what the law and facts and the particular case require," Gorsuch said.

He added, "And I'm heartened by the support I have received by people who recognize that there's no such thing as a Republican judge or a Democratic judge. We just have judges."

Gorsuch also repeatedly cited his respect for the rule of law and his opposition to judges legislating from the bench.

Trump's nomination of Gorsuch will need support from some Democrats to reach the 60-vote threshold to break a filibuster.

However, Republican leaders have suggested they may invoke the so-called "nuclear option" to require only a majority vote in support of the nomination.

Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, has set a committee vote on Gorsuch's nomination for April 3rd, with Republicans hoping for a vote in the full Senate before the Easter recess.

