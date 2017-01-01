Japan Has Y813.389 Billion Trade Surplus

7:35p.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan had a merchandise trade surplus of 813.389 billion yen in February, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.



Advertisement

That surpassed expectations for 807.2 billion yen following the downwardly revised 1,087.9 billion yen deficit (originally -1,086.9 billion yen) in January.

Exports jumped 11.3 percent on year, beating forecasts for 10.1 percent following the 1.3 percent gain in the previous month.

Imports added an annual 1.2 percent, missing expectations for 1.3 percent and down from 8.5 percent a month earlier.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



