Japan February Trade Surplus Y813.389 Billion

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan posted a merchandise trade surplus of 813.389 billion yen in February, the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

That surpassed expectations for 807.2 billion yen following the downwardly revised 1,087.9 billion yen deficit (originally -1,086.9 billion yen) in January.

Exports jumped 11.3 percent on year to 6.346 trillion yen, beating forecasts for 10.1 percent following the 1.3 percent gain in the previous month.



Exports to Asia surged 20.9 percent on year to 3.485 trillion yen, while exports to China alone advanced an annual 28.2 percent to 1.196 trillion yen.

Exports to the United States added an annual 0.4 percent to 1.223 trillion yen, and exports to the European Union gained 3.3 percent to 700.579 billion yen.

Imports added an annual 1.2 percent to 5.533 trillion yen, missing expectations for 1.3 percent and down from 8.5 percent a month earlier.

Imports from Asia were down 8.0 percent on year to 2.490 trillion yen, while imports from China alone tumbled 17.7 percent to 1.084 trillion yen.

Imports from the United States eased 0.7 percent on year to 611.900 billion yen, and imports from the European Union slipped 7.5 percent to 659.445 billion yen.

The adjusted trade surplus was 680.3 billion yen, beating forecasts for 551.9 billion yen and up from 155.5 billion yen in January.

