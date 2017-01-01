China Stock Market May Open Under Pressure

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved higher in consecutive trading days, gathering almost 25 points or 0.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,260-point plateau, although the rally may stall on Wednesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly negative thanks to uncertainty about replacing the Affordable Care Act in the United States - while a slide in the price of crude oil adds to the negative sentiment. The European and U.S. markets were firmly lower and the Asian bourses figure to follow suit.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Tuesday following mixed performances from the financial shares, properties and resource stocks.



For the day, the index added 10.80 points or 0.33 percent to finish at 3,261.61 after trading between 3,246.70 and 3,262.22. The Shenzhen Composite Index collected 7.89 points or 0.39 percent to end at 2,043.94.

Among the actives, Bank of China shed 0.54 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China lost 0.31 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China added 0.21 percent, PetroChina gained 0.12 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) dipped 0.18 percent, Vanke collected 0.24 percent, Gemdale fell 0.26 percent, China Shenhua surged 8.33 percent and Zijin Mining lost 0.86 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is weak as stocks moved sharply lower on Tuesday due to uncertainty about the fate of the Republican plan to repeal and replace Obamacare ahead of an anticipated vote on Thursday.

The Dow shed 237.85 points or 1.1 percent to 20,668.01, the NASDAQ plummeted 107.70 points or 1.8 percent to 5,793.83 and the S&P fell 29.45 points or 1.2 percent to 2,344.02.

While President Donald Trump has expressed optimism the bill will pass, a number of GOP lawmakers are opposed to the legislation. A failure to approve the plan may raise questions about Trump's ability to achieve other policy goals that are popular on Wall Street.

Other events on Capitol Hill also attracted some attention, as Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch is facing questions from the members of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Crude oil futures continued to fall Tuesday, reversing early gains as prices tumbled to their lowest level since November. May WTI oil was at $48.24/bbl, down 67 cents or 1.4 percent. April WTI oil was down 88 cents or 1.8 percent to $47.34/bbl on the final contract day.

