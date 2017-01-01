Mar 22, 1:56 a.m., New York
Create my watchlists and portfolios login | register

France Leading Index Climbs For Sixth Month

12:54a.m.

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The leading index for France, which measures the future economic activity, increased for the sixth successive month in January, survey figures from the Conference Board showed Tuesday.

Advertisement

The Conference Board leading economic index climbed 0.4 percent in January, following a 0.2 percent increase in December.

Out of the seven components, four contributed positively to the index in January.

The coincident index that reflects the current economic activity, edged up 0.1 percent in January, after remaining flat in the prior month.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX


                                                                                                                        

Make newratings better! How do you like this site?