Novartis: Phase III Study Fails To Confirm Efficacy Of RLX030

1:44a.m.

BASEL (dpa-AFX) - Novartis (NVS) reported results from the global Phase III RELAX-AHF-2 study investigating RLX030 (serelaxin) in patients with acute heart failure. The company said the study did not meet primary endpoints of reduction in cardiovascular death through Day 180 or reduced worsening heart failure through Day five when added to standard therapy in patients with acute heart failure.



Advertisement

Vas Narasimhan, Global Head, Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis, stated: "We will continue to further analyze the data to better understand and learn from these results as well as evaluate next steps for the overall program."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



