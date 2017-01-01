European Shares Seen Lower As Risk Appetite Wanes

2:09a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are seen opening lower on Wednesday as geopolitical worries and doubts about U.S. President Donald Trump's economic agenda sapped investor risk appetite.

North Korea attempted to conduct a missile launch today, but South Korean defense officials said the launch failed.

The dollar is struggling near a four-month low versus the yen after U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight on uncertainty over when and how the Trump administration will implement tax and regulatory reform.



The country's health care reform bill backed by House Speaker Paul Ryan struggles to gain support from House conservatives and Senate Republicans ahead of an anticipated vote on Thursday.

While President Trump and Republican leaders have expressed optimism the bill will pass, a number of GOP lawmakers remain opposed to the legislation.

Trump has suggested the GOP cannot move forward with tax reform plans until lawmakers keep the promise to repeal and replace Obamacare.

The dollar also nursed large losses against the euro after centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron strengthened his credentials as the favorite for the French presidency.

Oil prices dipped in Asian deals to extend overnight losses after the Libyan government said it would re-open closed oil ports.

Overnight, the major U.S. averages fell between 1.1 percent and 1.8 percent amid fresh uncertainty over Trump's ability to implement his economic policies.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index slid half a percent on Tuesday after three days of gains. The German DAX lost 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 index slipped 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.7 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

