22-March-2017 / 08:12 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG successfully completes capital increase

JENA, 22 March 2017



Carl Zeiss Meditec AG raises proceeds of around EUR 317 million from the capital increase.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704), (the "Company") has successfully concluded the capital increase announced yesterday. The order book was closed early due to the strong demand.

A total of 8,130,960 new shares were placed at a price of EUR 38.94 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company from the capital increase amount to approximately EUR 317 million. The new shares shall be admitted to trading on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, with simultaneous admission to the sub-segment of the regulated market with additional post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). The first trading day of the new shares is scheduled for 27 March 2017.

Contact for investors and press Sebastian Frericks Director Investor Relations Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Phone: +49 (0)3641 220-116 Email: investors.meditec@zeiss.com

www.zeiss.de/presse

Forward-Looking Statements This news release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Carl Zeiss Meditec AG management. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. The company assumes no liability whatsoever to update these forward-looking statements or to confirm them to future events or developments.

Notice This publication does not constitute a public offer of securities in Germany. It is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America, Canada, Australia, or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This publication does not constitute a prospectus, an offer to sell securities, or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities, in the United States of America or in any other jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation in such jurisdiction. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the 'Securities Act'). The securities of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG described herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, or the laws of any state or territory of the United States, and may not be offered or sold within the United States of America, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state laws. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG does not intend to register any portion of the offering in the United States of America or conduct a public offering of securities in the United States of America.

22-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG Göschwitzer Str. 51-52 07745 Jena Germany Phone: +49 (0)3641 220-0 Fax: +49 (0)3641 220-112 E-mail: investors.meditec@zeiss.com,info.meditec@zeiss.com Internet: www.meditec.zeiss.de ISIN: DE0005313704 WKN: 531370 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

556741 22-March-2017 CET/CEST

