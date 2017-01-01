Pound Rises Against Most Majors

2:32a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against most major currencies in the pre-European session on Wednesday.



Advertisement

The pound rose to near 1-month high of 1.2506 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-week high of 0.8648 against the euro, from early lows of 1.2464 and 0.8669, respectively. .

Against the franc, the pound edged up to 1.2414 from an early low of 1.2388.

If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.27 against the greenback, 1.25 against the franc and 0.85 against the euro.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



