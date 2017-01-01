Redrow Says Trading Robust; Sees Higher Pre-tax Profit In FY17

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Redrow Plc (RDW.L) announced Wednesday that its trading and performance continues to be robust, as a consequence of a record order book and a further increase in legal completions. This is combined with better than anticipated increases in average selling prices.



In its trading update, the company said its Board is confident to be on track to deliver at least 306 million pounds profit before tax for the financial year ending June 30, an increase of 22% compared to the prior financial year of 2016.

