Germany Real Earnings Grow 1.8% In 2016

2:52a.m.

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German real earnings grew for a third year running in 2016, latest data from Destatis confirmed Wednesday.



Real earnings rose 1.8 percent after 2.4 percent growth in 2015. Thus, the initial figures released on February 6 were confirmed.

Nominal earnings rose 2.3 percent versus 2.7 percent in 2015. Above-average increases in nominal earnings continued to be recorded in 2016 in particular for employees with below-average earnings, the agency said.

Consumer price inflation was 0.5 percent in 2016.

