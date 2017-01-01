Italy Jan Current Account Gap Widens

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's current account deficit in January widened from a year ago, figures from the Bank of Italy showed Wednesday.



The current account deficit increased to EUR 1.913 billion from EUR 1.729 billion in the same month last year.

The capital account deficit grew to EUR 193 million from EUR 77 million from a year ago.

In the 12-months to January, the current account surplus rose to EUR 45.9 billion from EUR 27.4 billion in the same period last year.

