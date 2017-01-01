Sears Acknowledges Bankruptcy Risk

HOFFMAN ESTATES (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Sears Holdings Corp. on Tuesday acknowledged its concerns about its ability to continue as a going concern after struggling for years with losses and declining sales.

In its filing with the SEC of the annual report for the fiscal year ended January 28, the retailer, which owns Sears and Kmart, stated, "Our historical operating results indicate substantial doubt exists related to the company's ability to continue as a going concern."



The company said its actions taken during the year to boost liquidity are expected to mitigate the substantial going concern doubt and satisfy estimated liquidity needs for the current year.

However, the company said it could not predict with certainty the outcome of its actions to generate liquidity, including the availability of additional debt financing.

"We expect to continue to right-size, redeploy and highlight the value of our assets, including our real estate portfolio, in our transition from an asset intensive, historically "store-only" based retailer to a more asset light, integrated membership-focused company," the company said in its filing.

Over these periods, the company had spun off some of its stores, put some brands on sale and repeatedly raised debt from the hedge fund of its Chief Executive Edward Lampert. Earlier this month, the company completed the sale of its Craftsman tool brand to Stanley Black & Decker Inc. for about $900 million.

The company, which was once the largest U.S. retailer, said last month it would cut costs by $1 billion and reduce debt and pension obligations by at least $1.5 billion this year.

As of January 28, the company had total borrowings of $4.16 billion.

