Crude Oil Extends Recent Losses, Goldman Sees Rampant Production

7:11a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil price continued to fall Wednesday morning ahead of expectations the government will again report record high U.S. inventories for this time of year.

In a key prelude to this morning's Energy Information Administration report, industry group the American Petroleum Institute said U.S. inventories jumped 4.5 million barrels after a brief respite the week before.



Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs analysts say OPEC will have a hard time getting its supply quota plan to re-balance the global market.

"Our database of the industry's new oil & gas developments shows that 2017-19 is likely to see the largest increase in mega projects production in history, as the record 2011-13 capex (capital expenditure) commitment yields fruit," the analysts said.

WTI light sweet crude for May was down 72 cents, or 1.49%, to $47.50 a barrel.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

