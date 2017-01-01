Gold Takes Breather After Recent Rise

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures inched lower Wednesday, pausing after strong gains over the past week.

A pullback in U.S. stocks and the dollar, as well as numerous geopolitical uncertainties, has raised gold's safe haven appeal in March.



The dollar is experiencing its worst weekly stretch in some time, due in part to last week's relatively dovish Federal Reserve statement.

Policymakers said the pace of further rate hike increases would only be "gradual."

Meanwhile, Bank of France Chief François Villeroy de Galhau argued today that the appropriate time for the winding down of stimulus measures has not yet been reached.

He said European Central Bank should continue accommodative monetary policy to progress towards inflation goal.

Gold for May was down $1 at $1246 an ounce, having touched its highest in a few weeks.

