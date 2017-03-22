DGAP-Adhoc: CENIT AG takes over French software implementation specialist Keonys (english)

7:33a.m.

CENIT AG takes over French software implementation specialist Keonys

^ DGAP-Ad-hoc: CENIT AG / Key word(s): Takeover CENIT AG takes over French software implementation specialist Keonys

22-March-2017 / 13:18 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Advertisement

CENIT AG takes over French software implementation specialist Keonys

Stuttgart, 22 March 2017 - CENIT AG, Stuttgart, (ISIN: DE0005407100) today concluded a purchase agreement concerning the acquisition of all shares in Keonys S.A.S., Paris, one of Europe's leading reference partners for software integration in the areas of Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) and 3D design based on the software products of Dassault Systèmes. CENIT will finance the purchase price of roughly EUR 6 million from existing cash and cash equivalents. The acquisition is subject to various conditions precedent.

Contact: Investor Relations Tanja Marinovic Telefon: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 3320 Fax: +49 (0) 711 - 78 25 44 4320 E-Mail: t.marinovic@cenit.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

22-March-2017 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: CENIT AG Industriestraße 52 - 54 70565 Stuttgart Germany Phone: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 30 Fax: +49 (0)711 78 25 - 4000 E-mail: aktie@cenit.de Internet: www.cenit.com ISIN: DE0005407100 WKN: 540710 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of Announcement DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

556779 22-March-2017 CET/CEST

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



