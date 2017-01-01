Wall Street To Open In The Red

7:39a.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - House Price Index and Existing Home Sales data are keenly watched by the market. The earlier trading trends of U.S. Future Index show that Wall Street will open in the red. Asian shares closed lower, while European shares are trading down.

As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were slipping 46 points, the S&P 500 futures were shedding 2.50 points, and the Nasdaq 100 futures were slipping 4.75 points.

U.S. stocks closed sharply lower on Tuesday. The Dow tumbled 237.85 points or 1.1 percent to 20,668.01, the Nasdaq plummeted 107.70 points or 1.8 percent to 5,793.83 and the S&P 500 slumped 29.45 points or 1.2 percent to 2,344.02.

On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers' Association's mortgage applications data for the week will be published at 7.00 am ET. In the prior week, the composite index was 3.1 percent.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA's house price index for January will be published at 9.00 am ET. Economists are looking for growth consensus of 0.5 percent.

National Association of Realtors' existing home sales for February will be published at 10.00 am ET. Forecasters' consensus is for existing home sales of 5.555 million.

The Energy Information Administration or EIA's petroleum status report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior month, crude oil inventories had declined 0.2 million barrels, while gasoline inventories were down 3.1 million barrels.

In the corporate segment, Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) announced an investment of approximately 300 million euros to convert the cigarette factory of Papastratos in Greece into a manufacturing plant for smoke-free product IQOS. Production is scheduled to begin in January 2018. The Papastratos plant will be the company's third facility fully dedicated to the manufacture of smoke-free products.

AkzoNobel N.V. announced the rejection of the second unsolicited, non-binding and conditional proposal from PPG Industries Inc. The revised proposal represents a value of 88.72 euros consisting of 56.22 euros in cash and 0.331 PPG shares, as at March 20 per AkzoNobel share.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher Plc said its fiscal 2016 pre-tax profit climbed 48.2 percent to 759 million pounds from 512 million pounds last year. Basic earnings per share grew 52.2 percent to 27.1 pence from 17.8 pence a year ago. Sales for the year grew 7.5 percent to 11.23 billion pounds from 10.44 billion pounds a year ago.

Bebe Stores Inc.'s is reportedly planning to shut its stores and seek a turnaround as an online brand. The shares gained around 9 percent in the extended trading.

Bloomberg reported that the company, with about 170 boutique and outlet stores, is trying to close the locations without filing for bankruptcy. The move follows four years of losses for the fashion chain.

Asian stock markets closed in the red on Wednesday following the overnight losses on Wall Street. China's Shanghai composite index closed lower 16.39 points or 0.50 percent at 3,245.22. Hong Kong's Hang Seng finished 272.71 points or 1.11 percent lower at 24,320.41.

The Australian market were notably lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index lost 90.10 points or 1.56 percent to 5,684.51. The broader All Ordinaries Index closed down 87.53 points or 1.50 percent at 5,731.96.

The Japanese markets were sharply lower. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index declined 414.50 points or 2.13 percent to 19,041.38.

European shares are trading lower. CAC 40 of France is down 53.01 points DAX of Germany is declining 52.37 points. FTSE 100 of England is falling 58.51 points or 0.80 percent. Swiss Market Index is declining 42.18 points or 0.49 percent.

