Schnitzer Steel Reports Preliminary Q2 Profit

7:58a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN) announced it expects second-quarter earnings per share from continuing operations to be in the range of $0.37 - $0.40 and adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.34 - $0.37. In the prior year second quarter, the company reported a loss from continuing operations of $1.48 and an adjusted loss per share of $0.25.



Advertisement

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.33, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company will report its second-quarter financial results on April 6, 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



