Dollar Mixed After U.S. House Price Index

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Following the release of Federal Housing Finance Agency's U.S. house price index for January at 9:00 am ET, the greenback traded mixed against its major rivals. While the greenback fell against the euro, it changed little against the rest of major counterparts.



The greenback was trading at 1.0803 against the euro, 1.2453 against the pound, 0.9926 against the franc and 111.24 against the yen around 9:02 am ET.

