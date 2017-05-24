DGAP-Adhoc: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Changes of the members of the Supervisory Board (english)

Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft: Changes of the members of the Supervisory Board

Today, the chairman of the Supervisory Board of Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft, Heinz Hermann Thiele, has informed the Management Board that he resigns from his positions as chairman and member of the Supervisory Board with effect as of the end of the Annual General Meeting on 24 May 2017. The Management Board would like to thank Mr Thiele for his long-standing, highly successful work on the company's Supervisory Board, his entrepreneurial foresight and the sustained support for the transformation of the Vossloh Group and in particular for the very good and at all times trustful cooperation.



Based on the recommendation of the Nomination Committee, the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting to appoint the former vice chairman of the Management Board of Deutsche Bahn AG, Dr Volker Kefer, as successor for the remaining term of Heinz Hermann Thiele's office. It is envisaged that Dr Kefer is going to chair the Supervisory Board after his election. As a previous member of Deutsche Bahn AG's Management Board responsible for infrastructure and technology and as an experienced and widely appreciated railway manager, Dr Kefer will substantially contribute to the further successful development of Vossloh into a focused and worldwide leading provider of complete solutions for the railway infrastructure.

Company: Vossloh Aktiengesellschaft

