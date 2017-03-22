DGAP-Public Voting Rights: TAG Immobilien AG (english)

9:15a.m.

TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

^ DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TAG Immobilien AG TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.03.2017 / 14:59 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Advertisement

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

22.03.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: TAG Immobilien AG Steckelhörn 5 20457 Hamburg Germany Internet: http://www.tag-ag.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

556583 22.03.2017

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



