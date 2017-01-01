US Exploring New Options Against Escalating North Korea Threat: White House

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - The White House said the United States is exploring new diplomatic, security and economic options targeting North Korea, which claims to be developing a long-range missile capable of hitting the US mainland with an atomic warhead.

Responding to a question during a routine news conference Tuesday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said, "The United States, in coordination with our allies, is exploring a new range of diplomatic, security, and economic measures in response to the grave and escalating threat posed by North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programs."



The White House statement coincides with the introduction of a legislation in the House of Representatives by Ed Royce, Chairman of House Foreign Affairs Committee, to tighten US sanctions against North Korea.

The bipartisan legislation, co-sponsored by Ranking Member Eliot Engel (D-NY), Asia and the Pacific Subcommittee Chairman Ted Yoho (R-FL) and Ranking Member Brad Sherman (D-CA), says North Korea's nuclear arsenal poses a growing and urgent threat to the United States. "Soon, many believe the Kim Jong Un regime will be able to target all 50 states and our Asian allies with a nuclear warhead", it warns.

Pyongyang claims it is in the final stages of developing an intercontinental ballistic missile, fitted with a nuclear warhead, that could reach the US mainland. Experts say the reclusive Communist nation may be able to reach such capability in this decade.

Earlier this month, North Korea had fired four rockets in what it termed as a rehearsal for an attack on US bases in Japan.

Meanwhile, South Korea's Defense Ministry said that the North conducted an unsuccessful missile test from an air base in the eastern port of Wonsan Wednesday.

