DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG: Proposal for dividend and special dividend (english)

9:45a.m.

PNE WIND AG: Proposal for dividend and special dividend

^ DGAP-News: PNE WIND AG / Key word(s): Dividend PNE WIND AG: Proposal for dividend and special dividend

22.03.2017 / 15:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Corporate News

PNE WIND AG: Proposal for dividend and special dividend

Cuxhaven, March 22, 2017 - As a result of the successful end of the 2016 financial year, the Supervisory Board of PNE WIND AG consistently with the proposal of the Board of Management, today decided to suggest to the general meeting of shareholders on May 31, 2016 the distribution of a dividend of euro 0.04 and a special dividend of euro 0.08 per eligible share.



Advertisement

Chief Executive Officer Markus Lesser commented: "With the proposal to the general meeting of shareholders to declare a dividend of euro 0.04 and a special dividend of euro 0.08 per eligible share, we want to share the success we enjoyed last year with our shareholders. On the other hand, this proposal creates financial flexibility for investments in the further expansion of our international project pipeline and the medium and long-term development of a new wind farm portfolio."

The proposal for dividends is based on the result of fiscal year 2016. The Supervisory Board also approved the Consolidated Financial Statements as of December 31, 2016. The total performance amounted to euro 259.2 million (previous year: euro 233.3 million) with an operating profit (EBIT) of euro 97.0 million (previous year: euro 9.8 million). Basic earnings per share amounted to euro 0.90 (previous year: euro 0.05).

The Supervisory Board also approved the Financial Statements (HGB) of PNE WIND AG. Net income totaled euro 40.1 million (previous year: euro 10.3 million) and the retained earnings amounted to euro 107.5 million as at December 31, 2016.

PNE WIND AG will publish its 2016 Annual Report tomorrow on March 30, 2017.

About the PNE WIND Group

The PNE WIND Group, with its brands PNE WIND and WKN, is one of the leading German wind farm developers. With its 360 employees, the PNE WIND Group has been offering services covering the entire added value chain ranging from the development, planning, realisation, financing, operation, marketing and repowering of wind farms in Germany and abroad from a single source for more than 25 years. Once the completed wind farms have been handed over, the PNE WIND Group also offers technical and commercial operation management services, including regular maintenance, for the wind farms. Offshore wind farms are developed up to the point where they are construction ready and our services cover the projects till operations begin. Alongside its business activities in its established domestic market, the PNE WIND Group is present at the international level in order to benefit from the huge growth potential of the global wind energy market and it is expanding into dynamic growth markets.

Contact for inquiries

PNE WIND AG Rainer Heinsohn Head of Corporate Communications Tel.: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 453 Fax: +49(0) 47 21 - 7 18 - 373 Rainer.Heinsohn(at)pnewind.com

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

22.03.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: PNE WIND AG Peter-Henlein-Straße 2-4 27472 Cuxhaven Germany Phone: 04721 / 718 - 06 Fax: 04721 / 718 - 200 E-mail: info@pnewind.com Internet: http://www.pnewind.com ISIN: DE000A0JBPG2, DE000A1R0741, , DE000A12UMG0, WKN: A0JBPG, A1R074, , A12UMG, Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

557127 22.03.2017

°

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



