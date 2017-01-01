European Markets Slipped Further On Trump Policy Doubts

12:16p.m.

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The European markets ended Wednesday's session firmly in negative territory. After getting off to a weak start, the markets remained locked in a sideways trend throughout the session. Some disappointing regional data soured the mood among investors, but concerns over the policies of U.S. President Trump also contributed to the weak performance.

The latest reports suggest House Republicans may not have the votes to pass their healthcare plan in a vote expected to be held on Thursday. If it does manage to pass, the plan faces an even tougher battle in the Senate.

If the healthcare bill fails, it could imperil other Trump policies that are favored on Wall Street, such as tax reform and increased infrastructure spending.

The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index weakened by 0.41 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks decreased 0.26 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, lost 0.33 percent.

The DAX of Germany dropped 0.48 percent and the CAC 40 of France fell 0.15 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 0.73 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished lower by 0.55 percent.



Advertisement

In Frankfurt, drug-maker Stada rose 0.52 percent after retaining its 2017 guidance.

Deutsche Bank decreased 1.72 percent and Commerzbank lost 0.88 percent.

In Paris, Societe Generale declined 1.53 percent and Credit Agricole fell 0.65 percent.

In London, home improvement retailer Kingfisher sank 5.09 percent after warning that uncertainty around French and British politics could hit its future demand.

Barclays dropped 2.37 percent and Standard Chartered weakened by 0.89 percent.

Novartis lost 1.41 percent in Zurich after its heart failure drug serelaxin failed in a pivotal study.

Digital security provider Gemalto plunged 17.09 percent in Amsterdam after cutting its FY17 outlook, citing weak U.S. business.

Paints and coating maker AkzoNobel dropped 1.07 percent as it rejected a second takeover bid from U.S. rival PPG Industries.

The euro area current account surplus declined to a 15-month low in January, the European Central Bank said Wednesday. The current account surplus fell to EUR 24.1 billion in January from EUR 30.8 billion in December. This was the lowest since October 2015, when the surplus totaled EUR 23.4 billion.

The leading index for France, which measures the future economic activity, increased for the sixth successive month in January, survey figures from the Conference Board showed Tuesday. The Conference Board leading economic index climbed 0.4 percent in January, following a 0.2 percent increase in December.

British households' financial outlook worsened to the weakest level in more than three years in March on sharp inflation expectations, while their financial pressures intensified to the strongest level since late-2014, results of a survey by IHS Markit and financial information provider Ipsos Mori revealed Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted Household Finance Index, or HFI came in at 43.2 in March, which was one of the weakest readings seen over the past two years.

A leading indicator of economic activity in China increased at a faster rate in February, the results of a survey by the Conference Board showed Tuesday. The Conference Board leading economic indicator for China climbed 1.2 percent in February, following a 0.9 percent rise in January.

Existing home sales in the U.S. saw a sharp pullback in the month of February, according to a report released by the National Association of Realtors on Wednesday.

NAR said existing home sales tumbled by 3.7 percent to an annual rate of 5.48 million in February after jumping by 3.3 percent to a rate of 5.69 million in January. Economists had expected sales to drop to 5.58 million.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



