Trump To Attend NATO Summit Amid Questions About Support

12:49p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump will attend a NATO summit in May amid questions about his level of support for the alliance.

A statement released by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday said Trump will travel to Brussels, Belgium, for the meeting of NATO heads of state and government on May 25th.

Spicer said Trump looks forward to meeting with his NATO counterparts to reaffirm America's strong commitment to the alliance.

The president will use the meeting to discuss issues critical to the alliance, especially allied responsibility-sharing and NATO's role in the fight against terrorism, Spicer said.



Despite calling NATO obsolete during the presidential campaign, Trump has expressed his support for the alliance in meetings with European leaders.

Trump has repeatedly called on fellow NATO members to pay their fair share, however, and recently claimed Germany owes "vast sums of money."

In addition to attending the summit in May, Spicer said Trump will meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg at the White House on April 12th.

Trump and Stoltenberg will discuss how to strengthen the alliance to cope with challenges to national and international security, Spicer said.

The announcement from the White House comes following the revelation that Secretary of State Rex Tillerson will not attend a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in April.

Current and former U.S. officials told Reuters that Tillerson will instead attend Trump's meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the president's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

The State Department noted that Tillerson will meet with the foreign ministers of most NATO members at a gathering of the Coalition to Defeat ISIS on Wednesday.

A former U.S. official and a former NATO diplomat both told Reuters NATO offered to reschedule the meeting so Tillerson could attend both the summit and the Xi talks but the State Department rebuffed the idea.

The move comes amid concerns among some NATO members about Trump's level of support for the alliance as well as potentially closer ties with Russia.

Potentially adding to the concerns about Russia, the State Department said Tillerson is scheduled to hold meetings in Moscow after attending Group of Seven talks in Italy in early April.

