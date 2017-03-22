DGAP-Adhoc: Announcement concerning squeeze-out of minority shareholders in GfK SE (english)

Announcement concerning squeeze-out of minority shareholders in GfK SE

GfK SE

Nuremberg

- ISIN DE0005875306 -

Announcement concerning squeeze-out of minority shareholders in GfK SE

Nuremberg, March 22, 2017 - Acceleratio Capital N.V. and GfK-Nürnberg, Gesellschaft für Konsum-, Markt- und Absatzforschung e.V. ("GfK Verein") informed us today that, following completion of the takeover offer, they now hold together about 75.786% of the shares of GfK SE and that Acceleratio Capital N.V. and companies affiliated with it have executed agreements for the acquisition of an additional about 20.877% of the shares of GfK SE. Immediately after consummation of these agreements, expected to occur by the end of March 2017, all of these shares, together representing 96.663% of GfK SE's share capital, will be held by Acceleratio Capital N.V.

GfK Verein and Acceleratio Capital N.V. have further informed GfK SE that Acceleratio Capital N.V. will therefore shortly send a formal request to GfK SE according to section 327a para. 1 sentence 1 of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz) that the shareholders' meeting of GfK SE decides on the transfer of the shares of the remaining shareholders (minority shareholders) to Acceleratio Capital N.V. as the majority shareholder in exchange for an appropriate cash settlement (squeeze out).

Nuremberg, March 2017

GfK SE

Management Board

Company: GfK SE
ISIN: DE0005875306

