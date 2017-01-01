Telecom Stocks Seeing Notable Weakness Amid Lackluster Session

2:03p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Many of the major sectors are showing only modest moves during trading on Wednesday, although considerable weakness is visible among telecom stocks.



Advertisement

Reflecting the weakness in the telecom sector, the NYSE Arca North American Telecommunications Index is down by 1.3 percent.

Within the sector, Frontier Communications (FTR) is posting a steep loss after Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on the company's stock to Sell from Neutral.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



