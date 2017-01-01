Orient Paper Inc. Q4 Income Advances 41%

3:48p.m.

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Orient Paper Inc. (ONP) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year.

The company said its bottom line climbed to $3.1 million, or $0.14 per share. This was up from $2.2 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter fell 10.5% to $31.4 million. This was down from $35.1 million last year.

Orient Paper Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $3.1 Mln. vs. $2.2 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 40.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.14 vs. $0.11 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 27.3% -Revenue (Q4): $31.4 Mln vs. $35.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): -10.5%

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

