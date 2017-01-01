Walmart's Vudu Unveils First Mobile Disc-to-Digita Service

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Wal-Mart Stores Inc. (WMT) on Thursday said that its subscription-free, premium video streaming service Vudu has launched the first mobile offering to convert DVDs and Blu-rays into digital libraries, right from a customer's phone.

Mobile Disc-to-Digital is available beginning March 23. It turns DVDs and Blu-rays into digital movies with a simple scan through the Vudu app. These movies can then be viewed on hundreds of Vudu-enabled devices including televisions, Blu-ray disc players, gaming consoles, streaming players and through the Vudu app on phones and tablets.



Movie fans can convert a DVD to SD or a Blu-ray disc to HDX for $2. To upgrade DVDs to HDX, it will cost $5 per title. All Vudu users will receive one complimentary first-time mobile conversion.

Mobile Disc-to-Digital works on iPhones and Android devices and is available for nearly 8,000 movies.Additional titles will be added in the coming months.

Mobile Disc-to-Digital conversions must take place at a customer's home / billing address. Mobile Disc-to-Digital works in three easy steps of Scan, Convert, and Watch.

