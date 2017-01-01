Canadian Dollar Rises Against Majors

12:44a.m.

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.

The Canadian dollar rose to an 8-day high of 1.0199 against the Australian dollar and a 2-day high of 1.4366 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0233 and 1.4390, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar, the loonie advanced to a 2-day high of 1.3320 from an early low of 1.3338.

The loonie edged up to 83.72 against the yen, from yesterday's closing value of 83.38.

If the loonie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.00 against the aussie, 1.41 against the euro, 1.31 against the greenback and 86.00 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

