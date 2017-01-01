Dutch Consumer Spending Growth Accelerates

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer spending growth accelerated in January after easing in the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed Thursday.



Consumer spending climbed 2.7 percent year-over-year in January, faster than December's 2.5 percent increase. The measure has been rising since October 2014.

At the start of the year, households spent more on home furnishings. They were also spent considerably on other goods, mainly gas, largely due to the relatively cold weather.

