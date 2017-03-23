DGAP-News: InTiCa Systems AG publishes preliminary results for FY 2016 (english)

InTiCa Systems AG publishes preliminary results for FY 2016

Higher sales in both segments

EBIT margin above expectations

Considerable improvement in operating cash flow

Positive outlook for business performance in 2017



Passau, March 23, 2017 - InTiCa Systems AG (Prime Standard, ISIN DE0005874846, ticker IS7) today announced provisional, unaudited figures for fiscal 2016. Since year-end business was weaker than anticipated, the target sales growth for the full year was not quite achieved. Nevertheless, EBIT exceeded expectations at around EUR 1.0 million and the EBIT margin was also better than expected at 2.3% (an increase of >40% compared with the previous year). This improvement in profitability is especially pleasing given the high expenses in 2016 for the construction of the new facility in Mexico, and the expansion and optimization of production. Overall, 2016 was a successful year for InTiCa Systems AG. Key strategic milestones were achieved in internationalization, building up the training and research centre, and extension and optimization of the site in the Czech Republic.

Group sales increased 5.9% year-on-year to EUR 44.9 million (2015: EUR 42.4 million). The Automotive Technology segment grew sales 3.6% to EUR 36.3 million (2015: EUR 35.0 million) and in the Industrial Electronics segment sales were up 16.7% at EUR 8.6 million (2015: EUR 7.4 million). The Automotive Technology segment's share of Group sales therefore decreased slightly to 80.8% (2015: 82.5%).

The gross profit increased to EUR 20.2 million in the reporting period (2015: EUR 17.8 million) and the gross profit margin improved from 42.0% to 44.9%. EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) declined from EUR 5.2 million to EUR 5.4 million. The EBITDA margin was 12.0% (2015: 12.2%). EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) was EUR 1.0 million and thus well above the prior-year level (2015: EUR 0.7 million). The EBIT margin therefore increased from 1.7% to 2.3%. The Group more than doubled its pre-tax profit to EUR 0.6 million (2015: EUR 0.3 million).

The operating cash flow also developed well and amounted to EUR 4.1 million in 2016 (2015: EUR 2.6 million). The cash outflow for investing activities was EUR 4.5 million (2015: EUR 9.0 million). Alongside intangible assets, investment focused mainly on the extension and internationalization of the production facilities as well as further development of the technology and training centre. The cash inflow from financing activities was EUR 1.1 million (2015: EUR 0.3 million). Overall there was a cash inflow of EUR 0.7 million in the reporting period (2015: outflow of EUR 6.1 million).

Cash and cash equivalents were EUR 0.4 million as of December 31, 2016 (December 31, 2015: EUR 0.2 million). On the reporting date, InTiCa Systems had assured credit facilities of EUR 10.35 million, which can be drawn at any time. The equity ratio was 40% at year-end (2015: 41%).

In view of the good order situation, the Board of Directors anticipates a further increase in sales and a sustained improvement in the earnings situation in 2017. A more detailed outlook for the 2017 financial year and the future development of the segments will be announced when the annual report for 2016 is published on April 24, 2017.

InTiCa Systems AG

The Board of Directors

CONTACT Dr. Gregor Wasle | CEO TEL +49 (0) 851 - 966 92 - 0 FAX +49 (0) 851 - 966 92 - 15 EMAIL investor.relations@intica-systems.com

About InTiCa Systems

InTiCa Systems is a European leader in the development, manufacture and commercialization of inductive components, passive analogue switching technology and mechatronic assemblies. It operates in the Automotive Technology and Industrial Technology segments and has more than 590 employees at its sites in Passau (Germany), Prachatice (Czech Republic) and Silao (Mexico).

The Automotive Technology segment focuses on innovative products that raise the comfort and safety of cars, improve the performance of electric and hybrid vehicles and reduce carbon emissions. InTiCa Systems' Industrial Electronics segment develops and manufactures mechatronic assemblies for the solar industry and other industrial applications.

Forward-looking statements and predictions This press release contains statements and forecasts referring to the future development of InTiCa Systems AG which are based on current assumptions and estimates by the management that are made using information currently available to them. If the underlying assumptions do not materialize, the actual figures may differ substantially from such estimates. Future developments and results are in fact dependent on a large number of factors; they contain different risks and imponderables and are based on assumptions that may not be accurate. As forward-looking statements are based exclusively on the circumstances prevailing on the date of publication we neither intend nor assume any obligation to update these on an ongoing basis.

Language: English Company: InTiCa Systems AG Spitalhofstraße 94 94032 Passau Germany

