MorphoSys's CSO Marlies Sproll Takes Temporary Leave Markus Enzelberger to Serve as Interim CSO

Planegg/Munich, Germany, March 23, 2017

MorphoSys's CSO Marlies Sproll Takes Temporary Leave

Markus Enzelberger to Serve as Interim CSO

MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY), a leader in the field of therapeutic antibodies, today announced that Dr. Marlies Sproll, the Company's long-standing Chief Scientific Officer, will be on temporary leave from her CSO position for family matters as of April 15, 2017. Dr. Sproll will take leave of absence from her function as member of the Executive Board for a period of initially six months. She continues to be a member of the Executive Board and will return to her CSO role as soon as circumstances will allow.



The Supervisory Board of MorphoSys AG has named Dr. Markus Enzelberger as Interim Chief Scientific Officer for the duration of Dr. Sproll's absence. Dr. Enzelberger, who currently holds the position of Senior Vice President Discovery Alliances and Technologies, is a chemist by training and has closely worked together with Dr. Sproll for the past 15 years. Dr. Enzelberger will assume the temporary CSO duties effective April 15, 2017.

About MorphoSys: MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare. Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development, MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.

HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.

This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated. MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.

For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG Anke Linnartz Head of Corporate Communications & IR

Jochen Orlowski Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR

Alexandra Goller Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR

Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404 investors@morphosys.com

