Krones Lifts Dividend; Sees Continued Revenue, Earnings Growth In FY17

1:58a.m.

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Beverage filling and packaging company Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) on Thursday said its Executive Board and the Supervisory Board will propose to the annual general meeting on June 20 that a dividend of 1.55 euros per share be paid out for the 2016 financial year. That is a year-on-year increase of 0.10 euro per share.



Advertisement

The planned payout for 2016 corresponds to 29.0% of consolidated net income and lies near the upper end of the target corridor.

Based on the current macroeconomic prospects and developments in the markets relevant to Krones, the company still expects consolidated revenue to grow by 4% in 2017. The company expects earnings to rise further and the EBT margin to remain stable at 7.0% this year.

The forecast for the company's new financial performance target, working capital to sales, is 27% for 2017.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



