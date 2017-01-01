Euro Mixed Ahead Of German GfK Consumer Sentiment Survey

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3.00 am ET Thursday, Germany's GfK consumer sentiment survey results are due. The forward-looking index is expected to remain unchanged at 10 in April.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro advanced against the greenback and the franc, it fell against the pound. Against the yen, it held steady.

The euro was worth 1.0802 against the greenback, 120.17 against the yen, 1.0709 against the franc and 0.8634 against the pound as of 2:55 am ET.

