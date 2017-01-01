Rational FY16 Profit Up; Sees FY17 Margin Closer To Lower End Of Long Term View

2:13a.m.

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Professional kitchen specialist Rational AG (RTLLF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2016 profit after taxes increased 4 percent to 127.1 million euros from last year's 121.8 million euros. Earnings per share grew to 11.18 euros from 10.71 euros last year.

Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT were 4 percent higher than in the previous year at 167 million euros. This equates to an EBIT margin of 27 percent, compared to last year's 28 percent.



Advertisement

Rational posted sales revenues of 613 million euros, a growth of 9 percent compared to the previous year's 564 million euros. Sales revenues increased 11 percent after currency adjustments. All regions around the world contributed to this positive development.

Further, the Supervisory Board and Executive Board will propose to the 2017 General Meeting of Shareholders the distribution of a dividend of 8.00 euros per share and a special dividend of 2.00 euros per share for fiscal year 2016.

Looking ahead, for fiscal 2017, the company expects EBIT margin to be closer to the lower end of its long-term range forecast of 26 to 28 percent.

The Executive Board expects the company to be able to continue on the growth path of the past years.

For 2017, the company plans to invest 40 to 50 million euros, a large part of which will be in expanding the assembly factory in Landsberg.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



