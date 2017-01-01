U.S. Dollar Weakens Against Majors

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar slipped against its major rivals in pre-European deals on Thursday.

The greenback declined to near a 4-week low of 1.2516 against the pound, off its early high of 1.2468.



The greenback pared gains to 111.23 against the yen, from an early high of 111.58.

The greenback dropped to 1.0805 versus the euro and 0.9913 versus the franc, from its previous highs of 1.0782 and 0.9929, respectively.

If the greenback extends decline, it may locate support around 1.10 against the euro, 0.97 against the franc, 110.00 against the yen and 1.27 against the pound.

