Soco Int'l FY Loss Narrows, Revenue Down

2:40a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Oil and gas exploration and production company Soco International Plc. (SIA.L) posted narrower loss for the full year, but revenues were down.



Advertisement

The Group's net loss for the year was reduced to $18.3 million from last year's loss of $33.8 million. On a per share basis, loss was narrower at 5.6 cents, compared to 10.3 cents loss a year ago.

Revenue for the year slid to $154.6 million from $214.8 million last year.

In addition, the Board proposes a final dividend for the year of 5 pence per share, to be recommended for shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to be held in June of this year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



