Turkey Consumer Confidence Improves Unexpectedly

2:49a.m.

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's consumer confidence strengthened unexpectedly in March, after weakening in the previous month, figures from the Turkish Statistical Institute showed Thursday.



The consumer confidence index climbed to 67.8 in March from 65.7 in February. Meanwhile, it was forecast to decrease slightly to 65.6.

Households' financial situation expectations improved in March, with the corresponding index rising to 87.8 from 85.9 in February. The general economic situation expectation index also increased to 93.2 from 88.0.

The number of people unemployed expectation index increased by 3.7 percent compared to the previous month and became 70.4 in March. At the same time, the probability of saving index dropped to 19.9 from 21.0.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

