In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Stagecoach Group plc announces that it has been notified that Will Whitehorn has been appointed Senior Independent Director of GVC Holdings PLC, with effect from 23 March 2017. GVC Holdings PLC is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

Will Whitehorn continues as Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of Stagecoach Group plc.

23 March 2017

