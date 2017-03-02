Freenet Confirms Preliminary FY16 Figures; Exceeds All Targets

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) announced the company's Executive Board has confirmed the preliminary figures announced on 02 March 2017 in full. According to this, the company said it has reached respectively exceeded all targets communicated for financial year 2016.



Fiscal 2016 Group EBITDA increased significantly, by 18.5 percent to 438.8 million euros. Earnings per share was 1.78 euros compared to 1.73 euros, prior year. Group revenue increased by 7.8 percent to 3.362 billion euros from 3.118 billion euros, prior year.

