Thousands Of AT&T Workers On Strike In California And Nevada

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - Around 17,000 AT&T Inc workers in California and Nevada went on strike on Wednesday, alleging that the telecom giant violated contract terms.

The employees, who work in the company's phone, landline and cable services businesses, walked out, formally known as a grievance strike, for forcing employees to do work outside their areas of expertise.



The Communications Workers of America union representing the employees noted that AT&T changed the work assignments of some of the technicians and call center employees in the group. Workers alleged that they were asked to perform the duties of higher-paid employees and that the company has cut sick leave and disability benefits and required them to pay more for their healthcare.

The union members affiliated with the CWA District 9 have been working without a contract for nearly a year. The negotiations were going on without any progress over points like the outsourcing of call center jobs overseas, stagnant pay, and rising health care costs.

The union is said to have planned to file an unfair labor charge with the National Labor Relations Board over the work assignment changes.

AT&T said in a statement, "A walkout is not in anybody's best interest, and it's unfortunate that the union chose to do that. We're engaged in discussion with the union to get these employees back to work as soon as possible."

AT&T spokesman Marty Richter said that the company is prepared to continue serving customers. "We are a customer service company, and we plan for all contingencies ... weather, natural disasters, work stoppages or any other factors," he said.

The last strike at AT&T, which generally follow constructive dealings with the CWA and other unions, was in 2012, and just for two days. The company said it has completed 28 fair deals with its unions since the beginning of 2015, covering 123,000 workers.

